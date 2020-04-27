Details Emerging From NFL’s ‘Contingency’ Plans For 2020 Season

With the 2020 NFL season falling further and further into doubt, the league is putting together some contingency plans.

According to John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal, at least four different options are on the table to ensure a season. These contingency plans include all kinds of delays and extensions of the season as well as axing some traditional events.

Per the report, the shakeup could include having Super Bowl LV on February 28 instead of February 7. The regular season could conceivably start in mid-October instead of early September.

As for some things that could be chopped, the Pro Bowl game could be one of the first events to be removed. Considering that the Pro Bowl is just an exhibition, there probably won’t be much disagreement there.

But a much more serious change would be the potential elimination of bye weeks. That would probably need to be a last resort given how badly teams often need rest.

* A Super Bowl on Feb. 28.

* A regular season that starts in mid-Oct.

* No bye weeks.

* No Pro Bowl.

— John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) April 27, 2020

Since the NFL moved to a 16-game schedule in 1978, there have been only two seasons where the league couldn’t play all of the games. Player strikes in 1982 and 1987 reduced the season to nine games and 15 games, respectively.

But the coronavirus pandemic has sent just about every sports league in the world to its knees.

It’s hard to even guess at how the NFL might be affected in the months to come.

