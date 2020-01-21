Details Emerging From Police Scene At Antonio Brown’s Home

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, a report suggested there was a “heavy” police presence outside the home of Antonio Brown. This is just the latest in a long line of incidents involving the former star wide receiver.

Over the past few weeks, police have visited Brown’s home several times.

According to a report from ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe, Brown was under investigation for “possible battery” at his home in Hollywood, Florida.

In the hours since Wolfe’s initial report, more details have come out. According to the latest report from Wolfe, the alleged battery involved a “large moving truck and its workers.”

I’m outside of Antonio Brown’s neighborhood in Hollywood. It remains an active police scene. I’m told the alleged battery occurred outside of Antonio Brown home & involved a large moving truck/its workers. Police preparing a release w/ more info. pic.twitter.com/OOPiNnhbhB — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 21, 2020

The former star wide receiver has been in the headlines numerous times this season. Very few of those headlines were actually related to his play on the field.

Brown started the 2019 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but was traded to the Oakland Raiders before the 2019 draft. The Raiders then released Brown after a series of off-field incidents.

After a short run with the New England Patriots, Brown found himself out of the NFL just a few weeks into the season.

Now, following a string of incidents involving police, it’s unclear if he has a future on the field.

Stay tuned for the latest on Brown.