Details Emerging From Police Scene At Antonio Brown’s Home

Antonio Brown smiles during a preseason game.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 15: Wide receiver Antonio Brown #84 of the Oakland Raiders reacts on the sidelines during the first half of the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, a report suggested there was a “heavy” police presence outside the home of Antonio Brown. This is just the latest in a long line of incidents involving the former star wide receiver.

Over the past few weeks, police have visited Brown’s home several times.

According to a report from ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe, Brown was under investigation for “possible battery” at his home in Hollywood, Florida.

In the hours since Wolfe’s initial report, more details have come out. According to the latest report from Wolfe, the alleged battery involved a “large moving truck and its workers.”

The former star wide receiver has been in the headlines numerous times this season. Very few of those headlines were actually related to his play on the field.

Brown started the 2019 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but was traded to the Oakland Raiders before the 2019 draft. The Raiders then released Brown after a series of off-field incidents.

After a short run with the New England Patriots, Brown found himself out of the NFL just a few weeks into the season.

Now, following a string of incidents involving police, it’s unclear if he has a future on the field.

Stay tuned for the latest on Brown.


