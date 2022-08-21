Details Emerging From The Tom Brady, Jon Gruden Rumor

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after being defeated by the Los Angeles Rams 30-27 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Did Jon Gruden really turn down the chance to bring Tom Brady to the Raiders back in 2020?

UFC president Dana White, a big Brady fan and Las Vegas resident, revealed on Saturday night that he thought the quarterback was coming to the Raiders in 2020.

Brady's longtime teammate, Rob Gronkowski, seemed to confirm the story, saying on the UFC simulcast that it was accurate.

But did that really happen?

According to one Raiders reporter, yes, though it's been exaggerated a bit.

"There is some truth to this amid the exaggeration. I wrote then about the Raiders’ interest, and Gruden ultimately did decide he didn’t want to pay an aging Brady all that money," Vic Tafur tweeted.

Ultimately, Brady chose to leave the Patriots for the Buccaneers, signing a two-year contract with Tampa Bay in 2020.

Brady went on to win a Super Bowl in his first season with the Bucs.