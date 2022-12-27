Details Have Emerged From Hogs vs. Commanders Situation

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 25: Washington Commanders logo adorns the stadium during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders on September 25, 2022 at Fedex Field in Landover, MD. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Members of the iconic Washington Commanders "Hogs" have filed a patent for a federal trademark.

Seth Berenzweig, the lead attorney representing the former offensive linemen, confirmed to NBC's Heather McDonough that the trademark request is currently not a lawsuit, as had previously been theorized.

He expects to receive the trademark in 2023, but they could file an infringement lawsuit against the team if they don't resolve their issues.

The Commanders will honor Joe Jacoby, Mark May, John Riggins, Fred Dean, and Doc Walker at a ceremony at FedEx Field this Sunday. They're not opposed to the tribute, but the team's speculated plan to introduce a Hogs mascot.

Per Valerie Bonk of WTOP News, Berenzweig said the Hogs "do not want to be associated with the Commanders under its current ownership and management."

"This is not yet a lawsuit, but it may be,” Berenzweig said. "We’ve been trying to negotiate a license with the Commanders, and we’ve gotten absolutely nowhere. When someone holds a trademark, it’s their property, and the only way that someone else can use it is with permission through a license."

The former players formed a group called O-Line Entertainment to file the trademark. Berenzweig said they have "tried to amicably resolve this dispute for many months."

"The Commanders are using the original HOGS brand for commercial purposes with no compensation to the men whose blood and sweat equity built the original HOGS brand 40 years ago."