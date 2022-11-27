Details Have Emerged From Odell Beckham Airplane Incident

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 21: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Details have reportedly emerged from the alleged Odell Beckham airplane incident on Sunday morning.

According to a report out of Miami, the free agent wide receiver was escorted off an airplane on Sunday morning. Video of the incident has gone viral.

Andy Slater is reporting that Beckham Jr. was kicked off an airplane after an incident.

"Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off a plane in Miami on Sunday. Flight crew said the NFL WR was in and out of consciousness and wouldn’t put on his seat belt, I’m told. The Los Angeles bound flight was delayed after Beckham refused to leave making everybody get off," he reported.

Odell had taken to social media on Sunday morning.

"Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me… I’ve seen it alll.." Odell tweeted.

"Never. In. My . Life."

More will likely emerge from the alleged incident on Sunday morning.