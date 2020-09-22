Devonta Freeman Is Reportedly Closing In On Signing

Free agent running back Devonta Freeman is reportedly close to signing with a new NFL team, according to the latest reports.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the “expectation” is that Freeman signs with the New York Giants. A deal between the two sides could come together following COVID-19 testing.

The news comes following a disastrous injury for the Giants to star running back Saquon Barkley. The former No. 2 overall pick suffered a torn ACL in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Barkley was locked up with a defender when his knee bent awkwardly as he was carried out of bounds. The star running back immediately grabbed for his knee and knew something was wrong.

Just a few days later, it looks like the Giants are signing the top free agent running back on the market.

From NFL Now on @nflnetwork: The expectation is Devonta Freeman will sign with the #Giants, provided all goes well with COVID-19 testing. pic.twitter.com/Ig9aB3rLcV — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 22, 2020

In six seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, Freeman totaled 3,972 rushing yards, 2,015 receiving yards and 43 touchdowns.

Freeman is four years removed from his best season in the NFL, when he rushed for 1,079 yards. Over the past three seasons, he battled injuries and inconsistent play.

He was hoping for a more lucrative contract offer this offseason, which led to his departure from Atlanta. After waiting to sign with a team, it looks like his decision paid off.

The former Florida State star should see plenty of opportunity with the Giants this season.