DeVonta Smith wound up catching passes from Mac Jones during Alabama’s pro day on Tuesday, but there’s still cause for concern regarding Smith’s health.

The 2020-21 Heisman winner suffered a hand injury during Alabama’s championship win over the Ohio State Buckeyes earlier this year. It’s still not healed. In fact, James Palmer of NFL Network said Smith’s finger is still “purple.”

Regardless, Smith went out and caught passes from Jones on Tuesday and looked like his Heisman self. In the end, he wanted to prove to scouts and teams that his hand isn’t an issue, which certainly looked true this afternoon.

Smith was electric during Jones’ pro day on Tuesday. He may not be 100 percent, but we certainly couldn’t tell.

“Really just sitting down and having a talk with my mentor, just seeing what was best for it. People were having questions about my hand, so just just showing my hand is not an issue,” Smith told Greg McElroy of SEC Network on Tuesday, via 247Sports.com. “… My hand feels good. It doesn’t bother me at all. The competitiveness came out. I was starting to get a little too carried away, but it felt good to be out there.”

Right now, mock drafts slot DeVonta Smith anywhere from the 5 to 15 range. Most expect he’ll go within the top 10, but his health could cause teams to hesitate pulling the trigger.

Some fans would love to see the Miami Dolphins, who select sixth overall next month, take a shot on Smith. Doing so would reunite him with his former quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa.

After his performance on Tuesday, it doesn’t look like teams should be all too concerned about Smith’s health.