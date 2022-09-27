Dez Bryant Had Message For Tony Romo During Monday Night Football

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 17: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after their 20-17 win over the Oakland Raiders during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 17, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are locked into a defensive stalemate with the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Neither team found the end zone during the first half.

Dez Bryant wishes he played with a unit like this.

During the game, the former Cowboys wide receiver told his past quarterback, Tony Romo, that they "needed this Dallas D."

Dallas didn't finish higher than 14th in total defense from 2010 to 2016, including a last-place rank in 2013. The group made progress later in Bryant's career, but he missed 2018 and 2019 before making a short-lived comeback effort with the Baltimore Ravens in 2020.

The Cowboys won three NFC East titles during Bryant's decade in the NFL. Even with Dak Prescott currently sidelined, a defense spearheaded by Micah Parsons could keep Dallas afloat.

After holding Tom Brady to 212 passing yards in Week 1's 19-3 loss, the Cowboys sacked Joe Burrow six times in a 20-17 upset over the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, Bryant might have jinxed his old team. Saquon Barkley scored a 36-yard touchdown to give the Giants a 13-6 lead with 5:31 left in the third quarter.

While last decade's Cowboys could have used the current team's defensive prowess, this squad would benefit from an offensive playmaker like Bryant with Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz sidelined.