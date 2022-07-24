Dez Bryant Has Message For Coaches: NFL World Reacts

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 22: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 22, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Dez Bryant hasn't played in the NFL in a couple of years, but the former Dallas Cowboys star remains close to the league.

Heading into the 2022 regular season, the ex-Cowboys star had a message for coaches around the league.

Bryant shared his message on Twitter.

NFL fans appreciate Bryant's openness.

"@ Kellen Moore," one fan joked.

"Love this! Especially "play to their abilities". Hard to believe this even needs to be said to a coach at this level," one fan added.

"My man must’ve stayed at a Holiday Inn last night. Spent 80k on a NFT and giving out the solid coaching advice," another fan joked.

Well said, Dez.