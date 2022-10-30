Dez Bryant Makes Opinion On This Cowboys Team Very Clear

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 22: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 22, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

How good is this year's Cowboys team?

According to former Cowboys star Dez Bryant, it's very, very good. Bryant believes this is the best Cowboys team since the Super Bowl-winning ones of the 90s.

"The best cowboys team I seen since the 90s… I’ll argue with whoever about it," Bryant proclaimed.

Some will argue that the 2014 and '16 Cowboys teams were better. The 2014 team was a questionable Bryant "drop" call away from potentially going to the NFC Championship Game.

The 2016 team was the No. 1 team in the NFC most of the year.

But is this year's team better?

Time will tell, of course.

The Cowboys were thumping the Bears, but the lead has been cut, as they now lead, 28-23, in the third quarter.