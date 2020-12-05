Dez Bryant Has Message For Jerry Jones Before Tuesday’s Game

Dez Bryant will play his former team for the first time since rejoining the NFL earlier this year.

When asked about playing the Cowboys this week, Bryant had a message for Dallas owner Jerry Jones.

“I’m thankful that (Jerry) drafted me and gave me the opportunity to play for his franchise. I’m a Texas boy, so I grew up a Cowboys fan. I’m thankful for that, but I’m here now. I’m excited to be a Baltimore Raven. I’m looking forward to going up against those guys.”

Bryant and the Cowboys owner have a contentious relationship going back to the day when Jones cut the star wide receiver in 2018.

Dallas drafted Dez Bryant back in 2010. The young receiver soon blossomed into one of the top wideouts in the NFL, making First-Team All-Pro in three of his eight years with the Cowboys. Bryant strung together three seasons of double-digit receiving touchdowns, leading the league with 16 in 2014.

After that though, his numbers started to decline. In 2017, Bryant only reeled in six touchdowns through a full 16-game season. Before the 2018 season began, Jones and the Dallas front office decided it was time to cut their former star to free up cap space.

This decision wasn’t mutual. Bryant famously took to Twitter to let Cowboys fans know that he wanted to stay.

“Cowboy nation I need you to know this wasn’t my decision.. I will always love y’all… forever Dallas in my heart,” Bryant wrote after he was cut.

After a long hiatus from the game, Dez Bryant has finally made his return to NFL football.

The receiver signed to the Baltimore Ravens practice squad back in late October. Two weeks ago, Bryant was officially moved up to the Ravens’ 53-man roster. He’s eased his way back into the flow, reeling in four catches for 28 yards through three games played.

Coming off a tough divisional loss to the Steelers on Wednesday, the Ravens look to bounce back against the Cowboys on Tuesday. Lamar Jackson and others are expected to be cleared from the COVID-19 list following the outbreak in the franchise last week.