Dez Bryant Responds To Cowboys Idea: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys can use some assistance at wide receiver.

While some onlookers want to see the Cowboys add Odell Beckham Jr., the free agent suggested they turn to their past.

Replying to a video of Dez Bryant working out, OBJ encouraged the former star wideout to go "back to the boys!" Although the 33-year-old didn't fully dismiss the notion, Bryant said he's focused on another goal.

"I wouldn’t mind throwing the X up again in the Big D!!! But you know I’m grinding and on a different mission at the moment," Bryant said.

The Cowboys are light on receivers behind young star CeeDee Lamb. They traded Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns and lost Cedrick Wilson Jr. in free agency. Michael Gallup may not be ready to begin 2022 as he recovers from a torn ACL and MCL, and James Washington recently fractured his foot in practice.

Even though Bryant hasn't played in the NFL since 2020, collecting six catches in as many games for the Cowboys, fans still would love to see him back.

Some fans would like to see Bryant and Beckham sign with Dallas.

Before making a brief comeback two years ago, Bryant missed all of 2018 and 2019 due to an Achilles injury, He's unlikely to solve the Cowboys' woes.

The same may go for Beckham, who also won't be ready to start the 2022 campaign after tearing his ACL during the Super Bowl. Dallas needs immediate reinforcements in case Gallup and Washington are sidelined in Week 1.

Besides, Dallas may not be Bryant's top choice for an NFL return. Earlier this year, he told TMZ Sports that he'd "love to play" with Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cowboys should probably turn to some healthier alternatives with less star recognition to bolster their receiving room this preseason.