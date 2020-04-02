Dez Bryant Says He Worked Out With Dak Prescott Today

Dez Bryant may not have been on an NFL team in 2019, but the former All-Pro wideout is still eager to return to football. To that end, he’s connecting with an old friend to get back into game shape.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Bryant posted that he had a workout today with Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. He called it “a great workout session” that allowed the two to pick up where they left off.

Prescott’s emergence with the Cowboys as a rookie in 2016 allowed Bryant to return to Pro Bowl form. He posted a career-high 15.9 yards per catch in 2016 as the Cowboys made the playoffs that year.

Despite putting up similar numbers in 2017, the Cowboys let Bryant go after that season. Bryant has not played an NFL game since. He’s made it clear that he has interest in a reunion with the Cowboys.

@dak and myself just finished a great workout session.. picked up where we left off — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 2, 2020

At 31 years of age, Bryant should have at least a few more solid NFL seasons in him if he can stay healthy. But given how his short-lived stint with the New Orleans Saints was quickly ended by a torn Achilles, that’s a very big “if.”

Bryant hasn’t posted 1,000 yards or double-digit touchdowns since 2014. He would have to do a lot to convince teams that he can reach those kinds of marks again. Especially if he wants a big contract.

Will Dez Bryant play for an NFL team in 2020?