Dez Bryant Sends Message To Mike Ditka After Controversial Comments

Dez Bryant walks off the field for the Dallas Cowboys.OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 17: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after their 20-17 win over the Oakland Raiders during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 17, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Former NFL head coach and Hall of Fame tight end Mike Ditka was back in the news this week following his recent comments about players who kneel during the national anthem.

Ditka, 80, has been very outspoken against demonstrations during the national anthem. He doubled down this week with a very blunt message for those who kneel during the national anthem.

Speaking to Newsmax TV on Monday, Ditka made his stance very clear. “If you can’t respect this country, get the hell out of it,” Ditka said on National Report.

“It’s not a complicated thing,” he said. “You play the game, you enjoy the game, if you don’t like the game, get out of it.”

His comments made waves through the NFL community on Tuesday. Former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver Dez Bryant issued a response to Ditka, saying someone needs to sit down with the former coach.

“Somebody need to go have a sit down with Mike Ditka…No arguing But explain to him what’s going on…Feeling entitled at its finest,” Bryant said on Twitter.

Bryant’s message is one of the most understanding comments to come from NFL players who are rightly upset with Ditka’s comments.

As for Bryant, he’s still searching for another opportunity to play in the NFL. He had a workout with the Baltimore Ravens in mid-August, but wasn’t signed by the team.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.