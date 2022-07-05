Dez Bryant Speaks Out: NFL World Reacts
Dez Bryant had some thoughts he needed to express following the news that late former Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas had CTE.
Thomas was diagnosed with Stage 2 CTE following his death in December. The 33-year-old passed away from a seizure disorder which caused cardiac arrest, his family revealed today.
On social media, Bryant shared his feelings on the matter, bluntly saying that "it's a lot of us [players] living with CTE and the NFL know it."
"Most importantly the athletes who have those symptoms are scared to speak," Bryant added.
Not surprisingly, these remarks have raised fans' eyebrows.
Bryant is sadly probably right that there are plenty of living players, both former and current, who are dealing with some form of CTE.
There's nothing the NFL can really do to change the way the game is played, but the league could likely do more to support players who are struggling with their health, especially their brain health.