The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

ESPN’s Dianna Russini Has A Question For NFL Fans

A closeup of ESPN's Diana Russini.HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 11: ESPN commenator Dianna Russini at BODY at ESPYS at Avalon on July 11, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN)

Paul George has been one of the most heavily scrutinized NBA players in recent memory for his lackluster showing across multiple postseasons. Even as the Los Angeles Clippers star tries to lead his team through the Western Conference Finals without Kawhi Leonard, he still hasn’t gotten his due.

He may not get his flowers until the Clippers win an NBA Championship. If George bows out of the postseason shy of title for the second year in a row, he’ll likely be viewed the same: as an All-NBA player who can’t deliver in the playoffs.

That notion got ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini thinking: who is the Paul George of the NFL?

A few names quick came to mind, as NFL fans and media members rushed to respond to Russini. Her ESPN co-worker Field Yates was one of the first to suggest new Los Angeles Rams starter Matthew Stafford.

“Matthew Stafford is great already, but a Super Bowl win this year would put him in a whole different stratosphere of greatness…” Yates wrote in response to Russini.

Stafford has been regarded as one of the best quarterback talents in the NFL but has little to show for it. The former No. 1 overall pick has never won a playoff game, despite showing promise with the Detroit Lions.

Stafford wasn’t the only veteran quarterback to be suggested to fit Russini’s bill. Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons was also mentioned by a handful of Twitter users. Although he won the 2016 MVP, the now 36-year-old hasn’t gotten the franchise over the hump in the postseason and is often left out of the conversation of the game’s true greats.

Naturally, quarterbacks were the main answers to Russini’s question. Dak Prescott, Kirk Cousins and Ryan Tannenhill were mentioned along with the previous veterans.

Odell Beckham Jr. seemed to get the vast majority of non-quarterback answers.

Plenty of NFL players will never get the opportunity to win a Super Bowl. For many of those mentioned above, their time might’ve already passed.

At this point, George isn’t a player that any all-time great would want to be mentioned alongside. That may change in the near future, but for the time being, the Clippers star will be the face of postseason disappointment

Who do you think is the Paul George equivalent in the NFL?


About Zach Koons

Zach is a writer at The Spun.