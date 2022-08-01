Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 11: ESPN commenator Dianna Russini at BODY at ESPYS at Avalon on July 11, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN)

The ruling on Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in.

Watson, the superstar quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by judge Sue Robinson.

According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, some close to Watson feel the suspension is too much.

"I spoke to sources close to QB Deshaun Watson who believe the 6 game suspension “is too much”. They stand by his claim that he did not do anything wrong. However, they do accept this was a fair process with a neutral party hearing the case and making the decision," she reports.

Unsurprisingly, NFL fans aren't happy with this.

"Too much ? He needs more," one fan tweeted.

"Too much? Did not do **anything** wrong?" one fan added.

"Doesn’t it suck to be forced to do something you don’t want to do Deshaun?" another fan tweeted.

"If Deshaun Watson did "nothing wrong" why did he settle with 20+ accusers? Why is he accepting any suspension at all," another fan added.

Watson will miss the first six games of the season, returning for game seven for Cleveland.