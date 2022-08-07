Dick Vermeil Speech Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Former NFL coach Dick Vermeil attends Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Legendary NFL head coach Dick Vermeil was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Vermeil, known for his time with the Eagles, Rams and Chiefs, had a legendary head coaching career.

On Saturday, he made sure to attempt to thank everyone who helped him along the way.

The list was...long.

“Gosh darn, I just wish I had time to go through everyone,” Vermeil said.

Vermeil went over his allotted time and still wasn't able to thank everyone he wanted.

"Generous guy," one fan wrote.

"NEVER FORGET THOSE WHO GOT YOU THERE," another fan admitted.

Vermeil chose to go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a Philadelphia Eagle.

Congrats, Dick.