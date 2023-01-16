Dick Vitale Makes His Prediction For Cowboys-Buccaneers

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 06: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament between the Santa Clara Broncos and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gonzaga won 77-68. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Dick Vitale is excited for Monday night's NFL playoff clash between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys.

ESPN's college basketball guru demonstrated his usual energy when predicting a Buccaneers victory in a Twitter video posted hours before kickoff.

"My VBDI -- my Vitale Bald Dome Index -- says tonight, we're finally going to see the real Bucs team," Vitale said. "Yes. Defense, offense, and the GOAT, Tom Brady, will get it done. They will beat the Cowboys tonight, 29-22."

As a Tampa Bay resident and Buccaneers fan, Dickie V. might be a bit biased.

The 12-5 Cowboys fared much better than the 8-9 Buccaneers this season, but Tampa Bay will nevertheless host the first-round matchup as NFC South champions. They also began the season with a 19-3 win at Dallas.

Although Brady finished with a losing record as a starter for the first time in his decorated career, few football fans are willing to write off the 45-year-old. He'll welcome back center Ryan Jensen, who returns from the injured reserve after missing the entire season with a knee injury.

However, Tampa Bay had the worst point differential (-45) in a division consisting of three other seven-win squads. The Cowboys, on the other hand, boast the NFL's fifth-best scoring margin (+125) despite an ugly Week 18 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Vitale isn't the only fan hoping for an awesome game, which starts at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN.