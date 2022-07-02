Dick Vitale Wants To See Odell Beckham Jr Sign With 1 NFL Team

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 06: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament between the Santa Clara Broncos and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gonzaga won 77-68. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. had an exceptional run in the postseason with the Rams earlier this year, and yet, he remains unsigned. On Saturday, ESPN's Dick Vitale revealed where he'd like to see the talented wideout play this fall.

Vitale, a longtime fan of Tampa Bay sports, would like to see Beckham sign with the Buccaneers.

"Man hoping both the @Buccaneers & @obj Odell Beckham JR are serious about uniting - No doubt @TomBady would LOVE it," Vitale tweeted.

A deal isn't imminent at this time, but it would be fun watching Tom Brady throw passes to Beckham.

Beckham has been linked to Brady-led teams in the past. In fact, he admit that he may have signed with the Patriots this past season if No. 12 was still their quarterback.

"Very. Very, very, very,” Beckham said, indicating how close he was to signing with New England. “I don’t think I joked with [Belichick] on the phone, but I was like, ‘You know, if this was three years ago, it would’ve been ideal.’ Because Tom is one of my favorites."

The Buccaneers have plenty of talent at wide receiver, but of course, that can change at a moment's notice.

If the Buccaneers lose some of their depth at wide receiver between now and Week 1, they could consider making him an offer.