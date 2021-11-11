Disney CEO Addresses The ‘Sunday Ticket’ Speculation

The future of NFL’s Sunday Ticket has been heavily discussed for the past few weeks. As of now, Sunday Ticket’s contract with DirecTV is set to expire in 2023.

During the 2021 fall meetings, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell revealed that he would like Sunday Ticket to move from satellite to digital.

“I think that is best for our fans to make it accessible on a digital platform,” Goodell said, via CNBC.

While the future of Sunday Ticket remains up in the air at this time, it’s becoming increasingly evident that Disney is going to be in the mix. The company’s CEO, Bob Chapek, revealed that Disney is in discussions and negotiations with the NFL for the Sunday Ticket rights.

Chapek also said Sunday Ticket would “make a particularly good addendum to our ESPN+ service.”

.@Disney CEO Bob Chapek revealed the company is in discussions and negotiations with the @NFL for the Sunday Ticket rights. Chapek added that the NFL's out-of-market package "would make a particularly good addendum to our @ESPNPlus service." (via @CNBC) pic.twitter.com/xuW4NGbVpf — Sports Business Journal (@sbjsbd) November 11, 2021

Not only are fans eager for Sunday Ticket to become a streaming product, they want some of the features to change.

For starters, NFL fans would like to be able to purchase individual team games rather than pay for every single game on the schedule. It wouldn’t be a bad thing if Sunday Ticket allows fans to choose games by conference or division.

The NFL still has ample time to figure out how it wants to upgrade Sunday Ticket. However, the league will most likely want to have an agreement in place with a new provider before the start of the 2022 season.