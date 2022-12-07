District Attorney Announces Decision On Former Bills Punter Matt Araiza

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 05: Matt Araiza #19 of the Buffalo Bills takes the field during practice on August 05, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images) Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Matt Araiza will not face criminal charges for allegedly gang-raping a minor in 2021.

The San Diego District Attorney said Wednesday that prosecutors didn't have enough indisputable evidence to file charges.

"Ultimately, prosecutors determined it is clear the evidence does not support the filing of criminal charges and there is no path to a potential criminal conviction," the District Attorney said. "Prosecutors can only file charges when they ethically believe they can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt."

Araiza and former San Diego State football teammates Zavier Leonard and Nowlin "Pa'a" Ewaliko were accused of raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party in October 2021. In an ABC Nightline interview, the accuser said that they left her bruised, bloodied, and ripped out her piercings.

The Buffalo Bills, who later drafted Araiza in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, released him after reports of the lawsuit against him surfaced in late August. The lawsuit said that Araiza, who was 21 at the time, was aware that the alleged victim was in high school.