Disturbing Details Emerge From Willie McGinest's Arrest Monday

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 03: Former NFL Player Willie McGinest attends the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images) Christopher Polk/Getty Images

New England Patriots legend Willie McGinest was arrested Monday morning in Los Angeles.

We have some more details on McGinest's arrest and the charges he is facing, thanks to Sports Illustrated's Mike McDaniel.

"Former Patriots star Willie McGinest was arrested on Monday morning on charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon in West Hollywood, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told @SINow," McDaniel tweeted this afternoon.

According to USA TODAY, McGinest turned himself in to authorities in connection with an assault which allegedly occurred on Dec. 9.

McGinest has already posted his $30,000 bail and is no longer in custody, per reports.

A Los Angeles native, McGinest played for the Patriots from 1994-2005 before finishing his career with a three-year stint in Cleveland.

With New England, McGinest won three Super Bowls and was selected for the Pro Bowl twice. He was also named to the franchise's all-decade team for the 1990s and 2000s and is a member of the Patriots Hall of Fame.