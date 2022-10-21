DJ Moore Is Trending After Latest Panthers Trade

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 19: DJ Moore #12 of the Carolina Panthers runs with the ball in the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 19, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers continued to unload Thursday night by trading Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers.

McCaffrey marks the second player moved this week; Carolina sent wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday. That doesn't leave much talent on an already lackluster offense ... aside from D.J. Moore.

With McCaffrey and Anderson gone, the NFL world broke out the memes to joke about Moore being left all alone in Carolina.

He might not follow his teammates out the door before Nov. 1's trade deadline. While the Panthers have received multiple offers for Moore, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said they consider the 25-year-old "a foundational piece to the roster."

At 1-5, Carolina brandishes the NFL's worst record. The team also ranks last in total offense, and that was before moving a star running back averaging 111.7 scrimmage yards per game.

The Panthers may bottom out in hopes of drafting a new franchise quarterback, but that passer will need someone to help repair the offense.

Moore has caught just 20 of 44 targets for 204 yards and a touchdown this season. While he hasn't built a rapport with Baker Mayfield, Moore exceeded 1,150 receiving yards in each of the last three seasons.

As a young player at a premium position, Moore should demand a high asking price. Don't be surprised if the Panthers keep him.