DK Metcalf Has A Graphic Explanation For His Cart Decision

Nature called for DK Metcalf during the Seattle Seahawks' Week 4 win over the Detroit Lions.

The star wide receiver got carted off the field during the fourth quarter, but FOX reporter Jen Hale informed viewers that Metcalf simply needed a bathroom break.

After the game, Metcalf provided everyone with more information that they expected or, quite frankly, needed.

"That clinch walk wouldn’t have made it," Metcalf wrote on Twitter regarding his decision to use the cart rather than his legs.

Metcalf certainly didn't take the Paul Pierce route, instead openly discussing the situation on the same day. While he has game-changing speed, the 24-year-old didn't think he could run to the toilet fast enough.

In his best game of the season, Metcalf caught seven of 10 targets for 149 yards. He entered Sunday with 135 receiving yards through three games.

Perhaps Metcalf should reconsider his coffee and candy diet to help avoid another incident.