DK Metcalf Reacts To President Biden: NFL World Reacts

The president of the United States had a tough fall off his bicycle on Saturday morning in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

President Biden fell off his bike while riding with secret service members in Delaware on Saturday morning.

Video of the fall - which thankfully didn't result in any injuries - went viral on social media.

The video sparked plenty of reactions on social media, including one from an NFL star.

DK has a point. The fall off the bicycle appeared to be happening in slow-motion.

Still, it's not an uncommon act, especially when you have that kind of bicycle.

"His foot got caught in the cage this happened to me multiple times when I had cages on my fixie," one fan tweeted.

"Bro I've laughed every single time I've saw this," another fan admitted.

The fall could have been much worse. Many people at Biden's age would've sustained an injury with a fall like that. Thankfully, he did not.