Doctors Reportedly Found Blood Clots In NFL Player
The New York Jets reportedly lost rookie Max Mitchell to a mysterious season-ending injury.
On Thursday, details emerged.
According to a report from SNY, the Jets rookie had blood clots discovered by doctors.
"Max Mitchell was placed on the NFI because doctors found he had blood clots, sources tell @SNYtv . He is good & in good spirits. Grateful doctors caught them when they did. This is not believed to be long-term, career-threatening issue," Connor Hughes reported on Thursday.
Thankfully, the health issue isn't believed to be career threatening, but he's out for the season.
Mitchell, 23, was a fourth round pick out of Louisiana in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Our thoughts are with the New York Jets rookie as he recovers from this serious issue.