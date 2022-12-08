Doctors Reportedly Found Blood Clots In NFL Player

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 27: General view of MetLife Stadium prior to the start of the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New York Jets on August 27, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

The New York Jets reportedly lost rookie Max Mitchell to a mysterious season-ending injury.

On Thursday, details emerged.

According to a report from SNY, the Jets rookie had blood clots discovered by doctors.

"Max Mitchell was placed on the NFI because doctors found he had blood clots, sources tell @SNYtv . He is good & in good spirits. Grateful doctors caught them when they did. This is not believed to be long-term, career-threatening issue," Connor Hughes reported on Thursday.

Thankfully, the health issue isn't believed to be career threatening, but he's out for the season.

Mitchell, 23, was a fourth round pick out of Louisiana in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Our thoughts are with the New York Jets rookie as he recovers from this serious issue.