Dolphins Are Working Out Notable Quarterback On Thursday

Having lost Tua Tagovailoa to his second diagnosed concussion of the season, the Miami Dolphins are reportedly seeking organizational quarterback depth.

According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Dolphins will work out former Wisconsin and Notre Dame starter Jack Coan on Thursday.

Coan tossed 18 touchdowns for the Badgers in 2019 before missing all of 2020 with a foot injury. He transferred to the Fighting Irish and closed out his collegiate career with 3,150 passing yards and 25 touchdowns.

The Sayville, New York, native signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent, but they cut him before finalizing their 53-man roster in August.

Coan is currently slated to resume his playing career with the XFL's San Antonio Brahmas in 2023, but perhaps he'll first receive another NFL opportunity.

The Dolphins don't have a quarterback on their practice squad, so they can use a contingency option in case Teddy Bridgewater or Skylar Thompson goes down before Tuagovailoa gets cleared to return.

Bridgewater will start Miami's pivotal Week 17 game against the New England Patriots. The Dolphins can clinch a playoff spot Sunday with a win and a New York Jets loss or tie.