NFL World Reacts To Dolphins Cheerleader Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 19: Miami Dolphins cheerleaders during the NFL Football match between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills on September 19th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL. (Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers are getting ready to go on Sunday night.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins have surprised this year, putting themselves in playoff position, heading into Sunday night's big matchup.

It's a special day for one Dolphins cheerleader, too.

A Miami Dolphins cheerleader is celebrating her birthday on Sunday. And she wants a primetime win.

"Birthday + Gameday = The best day 🤩 HBD @jillian.ann99 and let’s go @miamidolphins! 🎉" the Dolphins wrote.

The Dolphins cheerleader made it clear what her birthday wish is.

"This birthday girl wants a FINS WIN tonight🐬🧡🏈," she wrote on Instagram.

"Happy birthday beautiful!!!😍" one fan wrote.

"the beautiful bday girl😍," another fan added on social media on Sunday night.

"Phins for the win!!! 🔥" one fan added.

Get it done, Dolphins.

Kickoff between Miami and Los Angeles is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on NBC.