Dolphins Have Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury Loss
The Miami Dolphins have reportedly suffered a crushing injury loss following Game 1 of the preseason.
According to reports out of Miami, the Dolphins have lost a defensive player to a torn ACL.
"Trill Williams tore his ACL in last night’s preseason game, per source. Unfortunate injury for a player who had impressed in training camp," Doug Kyed reports.
That's a brutal loss for the Dolphins.
Hopefully Williams can make a full recovery and be back in full health in 2023.