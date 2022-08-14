Dolphins Have Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury Loss

LAKE FOREST, IL - AUGUST 12: A detail view of a Miami Dolphins helmet is seen on the field in action during a joint practice between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 12, 2021 at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly suffered a crushing injury loss following Game 1 of the preseason.

According to reports out of Miami, the Dolphins have lost a defensive player to a torn ACL.

"Trill Williams tore his ACL in last night’s preseason game, per source. Unfortunate injury for a player who had impressed in training camp," Doug Kyed reports.

That's a brutal loss for the Dolphins.

Hopefully Williams can make a full recovery and be back in full health in 2023.