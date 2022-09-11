Dolphins Made Significant History Against Bill Belichick Sunday

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 09: Head Coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins opened the 2022 season with a 20-7 victory over the New England Patriots.

Mike McDaniel is now 310 wins behind Bill Belichick after emerging victorious in his head-coaching debut. While the home triumph could represent a turning point for the franchise, it's hardly the first time the Dolphins have defeated Belichick's Patriots.

As noted by ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques, Miami now has four straight wins over New England, marking the first time any opponent has earned four consecutive wins over Belichick.

Miami commenced and ended the 2021 season with victories over its AFC East adversary. The previous year, the Dolphins eliminated the Patriots from playoff contention in Week 15.

Tua Tagovailoa is now 4-0 when starting against New England. Although his day didn't start smoothly, he ended with 270 passing yards and one touchdown strike to Jaylen Waddle,

The Dolphins will look to maintain the upper hand when going into Foxboro on New Year's Day in Week 17. They'll first set their sights on a tough stretch of games against the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, and Cincinnati Bengals.