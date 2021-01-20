2 Dolphins Players Reportedly Tried To Fight Nick Saban

Nick Saban is the greatest head coach in college football history, but he didn’t fare very well in the National Football League.

The Alabama Crimson Tide head coach spent two seasons as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. Saban led the Dolphins to a respectable 9-7 record in 2005, but failed badly in Year 2, going 6-10 in 2006.

Saban then left the NFL and accepted the Alabama head coaching job. The rest is history, as he’s gone on to win six national championships with the Crimson Tide, including one this past season.

There are a lot of theories as to why Saban didn’t thrive at the professional level. Some believe it was due to the fact that he was unable to sign Drew Brees. Others say he failed to fully connect with professional players.

Jay Glazer shared a telling story this week.

How did I never know before today that the reason why Nick Saban dipped from the NFL is because Daunte Culpepper and Zach Thomas tried to beat him up in the locker room lmao pic.twitter.com/YtChXUKSYf — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 19, 2021

“Nick Saban, the reason why he didn’t make it in the NFL, Daunte Culpepper tried to fight him one day and the security guy stepped in,” Glazer said.

“And then I think his final straw is that he questioned Zach Thomas’ toughness and Zach almost kicked his butt. That just doesn’t work on this level.” It’s probably fair to say that no Alabama Crimson Tide player would try that with Saban…