Dolphins Reportedly 'Not Expected' To Reach Agreement With Star Player

The Miami Dolphins have until Friday to sign tight end Mike Gesicki to a long-term extension before he locks into the franchise tag this season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, they're "not expected" to strike a new deal in time.

Since Gesicki already signed the tag, he's likely to play on the $10.9 million yearly salary without any threat of a holdout.

Last week, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo said the Dolphins and Gesicki "have not really engaged" on new contract negotiations. It appears they haven't made enough progress.

In his fourth year with the team, Gesicki set personal benchmarks with 73 receptions and 780 receiving yards. Only Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce saw more targets among tight ends -- though Gesicki frequently lines up on the outside -- in 2021.

However, the 26-year-old could see fewer looks this season after the Dolphins acquired Tyreek Hill, Cedrick Wilson Jr., and multiple new running backs.

Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz, Bengals linebacker Jessie Bates, and Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown are other notable tagged players who have until Friday at 1 p.m. ET to reach a new agreement.