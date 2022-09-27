Dolphins Special Teams Coach Has Blunt Response To 'Butt Punt'

LAKE FOREST, IL - AUGUST 12: A detail view of a Miami Dolphins helmet is seen on the field in action during a joint practice between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 12, 2021 at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The NFL world has gotten plenty of laughs over the already infamous "butt punt."

Miami Dolphins punter Thomas Morestead's kick ricocheted off his personal protector's behind. The ball bounced beyond the end zone for a safety, decreasing their lead over the Buffalo Bills to 21-19 with 1:33 remaining.

Although the Dolphins preserved a monumental victory over their AFC East foe by the same score, special teams coach Danny Crossman still doesn't find the misguided punt humorous in hindsight.

"Absolutely zero amusement and a 100 percent critical mistake that has an opportunity to possibly lose a game," Crossman said, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. "It never will get a smile from me."

Morestead made up for his blunder by booting the ensuing free kick 74 yards. While the Bills only needed a field goal rather than a touchdown to win, the safety likely resulted in significantly worse field position for Josh Allen's offense.

Most Dolphins fans will laugh off the blooper now that the team is 3-0 with statement division wins over the Bills and New England Patriots along with a spectacular comeback over the Baltimore Ravens.

Perhaps Crossman will one day soften his stance. If Mark Sanchez can joke about his butt fumble, the Dolphins should all one day get a good chuckle out of the butt punt.