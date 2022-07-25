Dome On Soldier Field? NFL World Reacts To Idea

CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 16: A general view of the exterior of Soldier Field before the 2011 NFC divisional playoff game between the Chicago Bears and the Seattle Seahawks on January 16, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Cold-weather games might be no more for the Chicago Bears.

According to a report by the Chicago Sun-Times, the mayor of Chicago floated an idea to put a dome on Soldier Field.

"Mayor Lori Lightfoot offered Monday to put a dome on Soldier Field, at a potential cost of $2.2 billion, in a desperate attempt to keep the Bears in Chicago or save face if they leave for Arlington Heights," they reported.

NFL fans appear to be against it.

"You can’t be serious," one fan tweeted.

"This would be an EGREGIOUS misuse of money and Lighfoot should be recalled immediately if it were to happen. Thankfully, it’s extremely unlikely," one fan added.

"Is putting a dome on Soldier Field supposed to be viewed as a *good* thing?" another fan wrote.

Don't do it, Chicago.