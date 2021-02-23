The Spun

Domonique Foxworth Apologizes For What He Said About Ryan Leaf

Ryan Leaf #16 of the San Diego Chargers reacts during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at the Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California.

Domonique Foxworth issued an apology via Twitter on Tuesday for what he said about former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf years ago.

Back in 2011, Foxworth, an executive committee member of the NFLPA, met with NFL leaders to discuss the idea of adding a 17th game to the season. Foxworth expressed it wasn’t going to happen, and that players would essentially sit out games if that 17th game was added. The exchange between the former NFL cornerback and league leaders quickly became heated, as plenty of expletives were exchanged.

Eventually, Foxworth couldn’t help but bring Leaf into the conversation. He used the former NFL quarterback as a primary reason the NFL shouldn’t expand the season, seeing that the league would have a hard time “filling stadiums” because replacement players like Leaf would receive more playing time if additional games were added to the season.

“We’re being nice by not telling you, ‘F— you, good luck filling up stadiums with Ryan Leaf at quarterback,'” Foxworth said during the meeting in 2011.

Take a look at the entire conversation below.

Seeing that the story involving Foxworth came to light this week, the former NFL corner addressed it on Tuesday.

Foxworth regrets what he said about Ryan Leaf. He admitted as much in a tweet on Tuesday in which he apologized to the former NFL quarterback.

“I’m sorry Ryan Leaf,” Foxworth wrote in a tweet. “A lot more people would have shown up to see him than me.”

Well, there you have it. It appears Foxworth regrets what he had to say about Leaf so many years ago.


