Domonique Foxworth Apologizes For What He Said About Ryan Leaf

Domonique Foxworth issued an apology via Twitter on Tuesday for what he said about former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf years ago.

Back in 2011, Foxworth, an executive committee member of the NFLPA, met with NFL leaders to discuss the idea of adding a 17th game to the season. Foxworth expressed it wasn’t going to happen, and that players would essentially sit out games if that 17th game was added. The exchange between the former NFL cornerback and league leaders quickly became heated, as plenty of expletives were exchanged.

Eventually, Foxworth couldn’t help but bring Leaf into the conversation. He used the former NFL quarterback as a primary reason the NFL shouldn’t expand the season, seeing that the league would have a hard time “filling stadiums” because replacement players like Leaf would receive more playing time if additional games were added to the season.

“We’re being nice by not telling you, ‘F— you, good luck filling up stadiums with Ryan Leaf at quarterback,'” Foxworth said during the meeting in 2011.

@DVNJr and I took a deep @OTLonESPN dive into DeMaurice Smith's complicated tenure at the NFLPA, his two CBAs, all the fights — and how we got to 17 games.

Also, for anyone who says labor negotiations are boring:

Seeing that the story involving Foxworth came to light this week, the former NFL corner addressed it on Tuesday.

Foxworth regrets what he said about Ryan Leaf. He admitted as much in a tweet on Tuesday in which he apologized to the former NFL quarterback.

“I’m sorry Ryan Leaf,” Foxworth wrote in a tweet. “A lot more people would have shown up to see him than me.”

I'm sorry Ryan Leaf. A lot more people would have shown up to see him than me. — Domonique Foxworth (@Foxworth24) February 23, 2021

Well, there you have it. It appears Foxworth regrets what he had to say about Leaf so many years ago.