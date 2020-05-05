Don Shula’s Family Releases Heartfelt Thank You Message On Twitter

Legendary NFL head coach Don Shula passed away on Monday at the age of 90. Since his death, tributes have been rolling in.

Shula is the NFL’s all-time leader in regular season and overall wins. He won a pair of Super Bowls and coached the only undefeated team in the Super Bowl era.

Shula’s impact goes beyond the wins and losses though. That is evident by the outpouring of support for his family and friends.

On Tuesday night, the Shula family, using Don Shula’s personal Twitter account, authored a thank you message for all those who have reached out after the Hall of Famer’s passing.

“The outpouring of love, respect & gratitude celebrating Coach’s life has warmed us all. Please continue to lift spirits & share images, memories & sentiments tagging #StillUndefeated. Through this virtual community, we will keep Coach’s legacy alive. With love, the Shula family,” the message read.

Without question, Shula’s impact has lasted well past his career on the sideline.

Based on the reactions to his death, it will extend far past his time on the Earth as well.