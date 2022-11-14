Donald Trump Makes Opinion On Politician Who Threatened Super Bowl Clear

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 26: U.S. President Donald Trump walks off Marine One, on the South Lawn of the White House on July 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump golfed with former NFL quarterback great Brett Favre over the weekend at Trump National Golf Club. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Former United States president Donald Trump is backing a candidate who previously threatened the Super Bowl.

Kari Lake, the Republican gubernatorial nominee of Arizona, once threatened to cancel the Super Bowl in her home state, is getting backed by Trump.

The 45th president of the United States took to social media to voice his support for Lake.

"I assume everyone is watching Arizona as the great Kari Lake’s easy election win is slowly, yet systematically, being drained away from her, and from the American people,” said Trump. “This is a very sad thing to watch. Mail in Ballots, long election counts, many day elections, machines that very few people understand, massive counting centers, and more, are an American disaster.”

“Our elections have become an unreliable joke, and the whole world is watching!” Trump added.

Unofficial results from Arizona's election suggest that Lake is trailing slightly.

The state of Arizona has not yet declared a winner in their election.