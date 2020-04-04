Here’s What Donald Trump Told Roger Goodell About The 2020 NFL Season

Earlier today, President Donald Trump held a conference call with the commissioners of every major sports league in the country. The NFL’s Roger Goodell, NBA’s Adam Silver, MLB’s Rob Manfred, and UFC’s Dana White were among those on the call.

Sports that were already in mid-season, like the NBA, or were set to start this spring, like baseball, are all on hold right now. It is very unclear whether or not those seasons would be able to continue. The power of sports was very apparent a few weeks ago, when the NBA decided to suspend play. That seemed to really drive home the seriousness of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, when sports return, there will be some sense of normalcy back in the country. That being said, it isn’t a decision that the leagues can make likely, with how contagious and dangerous this coronavirus is. That goes double for the idea of bringing back fans in tightly-packed arenas.

According to ESPN NFL and NBA insiders Adam Schefter and Adrian Wojnarowski, Donald Trump wants that sooner than later, though. Schefter tweeted, via sources familiar with the contents of the call, that the president would like to see the NFL ready to go forward in late August/early September as scheduled.

In conference call with major league sports commissioners on Saturday, President Donald Trump said he believes the NFL season should start on time in September, sources familiar with the call told @wojespn and me. More on call coming at https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2020

“Donald Trump also told commissioners that he hopes to have fans back in stadiums and arenas by August and September,” Schefter went on to tweet, via his sources.

“It is currently unclear if the medical experts find that to be a realistic timeline amid the current coronavirus pandemic,” the NFL insider added.

This would obviously be good news for those of us who love football and want to see sports return soon. If the virus isn’t under control by then, it isn’t a realistic, safe move for the general public though. There is plenty of work to be done by then.