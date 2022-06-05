Donovan McNabb Exposed By DeSean Jackson: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 03: Quarterback Donovan McNabb #5 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws against the Dallas Cowboys at Cowboys Stadium on January 3, 2010 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Donovan McNabb and DeSean Jackson formed quite a powerful quarterback-wide receiver duo during their time together in Philadelphia.

However, all was not always well between the Eagles quarterback and wide receiver.

This week, Jackson called out McNabb for some of the comments he made during their time together in Philadelphia.

McNabb allegedly said of Jackson: "He didn’t deserve to be the first ever to make the Pro Bowl at two positions."

Another former Eagles player confirmed it all.

NFL fans have taken to social media to react.

"TO was probably more right than people realize," one fan wrote.

"Gotta admit I’m not surprised. Seemed like McNabb always had issues sharing the spotlight. His numbers would’ve continued to climb with TO but his ego wouldn’t allow it!" one fan added.

"No one likes #5. I feel bad cause he was a really good QB, but I guess his character wasn’t as clean as they portrayed," one fan added.

Whose side are you taking?