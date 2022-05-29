Door Open For Colin Kaepernick: NFL World Reacts

ANN ARBOR, MI - APRIL 02: Colin Kaepernick interacts with fans before the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Kaepernick was honorary captain for the game. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

Colin Kaepernick remains a free agent, but the door is reportedly open for him to sign with an NFL team.

Earlier this week, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders. This was reportedly Kaepernick's first workout with an NFL team since he left the league following the 2016 season.

The Raiders have yet to make a decision on whether or not to sign Kaepernick. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the "door is open."

"Sounds like it went well and he impressed. The door is open…" he tweeted.

The Raiders have Derek Carr at quarterback, but could use some veteran depth behind him.

Raiders owner Mark Davis has been supportive of Kaepernick over the years.

It will be fascinating to see if the Raiders are willing to sign Kaepernick. It would certainly lead to a lot of fan appreciation, that's for sure.

Will the Raiders actually make the move?