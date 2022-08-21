Doug Pederson Names 1 Big Area Of Focus For Trevor Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 05: Doug Pederson speaks to the media during a press conference introducing him as the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium on February 05, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Trevor Lawrence saw significant playing time during Saturday's 16-15 preseason loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Overseeing the Jacksonville Jaguars offense through the opening half, last year's No. 1 pick completed 14 of 21 pass attempts for 133 yards.

While his performance will hardly sound off any panic alarms, Lawrence didn't lead his team into the end zone.

Per Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union, head coach Doug Pederson pointed to some early mistakes as a learning experience for Lawrence to find his footing sooner.

"In Trevor's case, we've just got to get him to calm down early in the football game and settle in," Pederson said. "There were some throws that were missed that I know he would want back, and we've seen him make those throws in practice, so we know he's capable of doing it."

Interestingly enough, Lawrence actually played his best at the onset of games last year. Per Pro Football Reference, he registered a 94.4 quarterback rating in the opening period. His passer rating fell to 67.5 or lower in each of the final three quarters.

Few of those matchups ended well, as Lawrence concluded his rookie campaign with just 12 passing touchdowns to 17 interceptions for the 3-14 Jaguars. Following a tumultuous season under head coach Urban Meyer, Jacksonville has turned to Pederson to guide the young franchise quarterback.

While most onlookers have forgiven and forgotten Lawrence's rocky debut, they haven't seen Lawrence instantly flip a switch in August.

Pederson probably isn't overly worried about an 0-3 preseason, but he'll hope to see a strong start from Lawrence when beginning the regular season on the road against the Washington Commanders.