A lot has been made over the past couple of days over how the NFL might have tried to censor its Super Bowl halftime show performers. One of the key people believed to have been censored, rap icon Dr. Dre, addressed the controversy.

Appearing on TMZ Live, Dre said that he was actually pleasantly surprised at how little censoring the NFL mandated from him. He said that the NFL only insisted on “minor changes” from the performers’ lyrics. The most noticeable one was Kendrick Lamar removing the names of specific Los Angeles gangs from his songs.

As for the moment where Eminem took a knee, he made it clear that it Eminem doing that himself. But the NFL did not have a problem with it behind the scenes. There had been rumors that the league told Eminem not to kneel, though that’s since been denied.

“There were a few things that we had to have changed, but they were really minor things,” Dre said. “(Eminem) taking a knee – that was Em doing that on his own – and there was no problem with that… All in all, we came in and everyone was professional. Everybody really felt the magnitude of what this thing was and what we were going to be able to accomplish.”

Dr. Dre has no problem admitting it, he's a little hungover after celebrating his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance — one of the best ever — and he says the party is STILL going!!! https://t.co/dfcGOgbnqs — TMZ (@TMZ) February 14, 2022

The Super Bowl halftime show was one of the most well-received productions the NFL has put on in years. When the ratings come out later this week, it won’t be a shock if it’s among the most-viewed halftime shows in history.

Fans have compared it to iconic halftime shows from the likes of Michael Jackson, Prince, The Who and Bruno Mars.

The NFL may have made the right move in letting the performers put on a show without going overboard on the censorship.

Was the Dr. Dre halftime show the best one in Super Bowl history?