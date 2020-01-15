Draft Expert Floats Potential Trade Idea For Team To Land Tua Tagovailoa

With the QB-needy Cincinnati Bengals likely to draft Joe Burrow No. 1 overall, there’s plenty of speculation as to where Tua Tagovailoa will go in the 2020 NFL Draft.

It’s unreasonable to believe that Tua would fall past the Miami Dolphins, who hold the No. 5 overall pick. But plenty of teams that also need a quarterback could easily trade up with one of the three teams ahead of them – the Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions, and New York Giants, in that order.

With that in mind, Bleacher Report NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller has decided to float a realistic trade scenario.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Miller suggested that the Dolphins trade up with the Detroit Lions for the No. 3 pick. In exchange, the Dolphins will give Detroit their No. 5 and No. 26 overall picks.

That scenario would have the Bengals taking Burrow, and the Redskins taking Ohio State DE Chase Young No. 2 overall, allowing Miami to draft Tua. After that, the Giants would take Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons, while the Lions take Auburn DT Derrick Brown with their No. 5 pick.

Here’s a trade up scenario: 1. CIN- QB Burrow

2. WAS- EDGE Young

3. MIA (trades Nos. 5 & 26)- QB Tua

4. NYG- LB Simmons

5. DET (from MIA)- DL Brown — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 15, 2020

The timing of a trade like that would be crucial of course.

Making that trade before the draft would enable Washington to trade the pick, allowing another QB-needy team to jump in front of the Dolphins. But the consensus seems to be that Chase Young is too good of a prospect for Washington to trade down.

Does Tua Tagovailoa’s path to the Miami Dolphins require the team to trade up for him?