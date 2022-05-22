Drew Brees Could Land At FOX: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Drew Brees stands on the sideline during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Drew Brees' broadcasting future is reportedly up in the air.

The legendary NFL quarterback spent the 2021 season working for NBC Sports. However, Brees is reportedly unlikely to return to NBC for the 2022 season.

Brees addressed the situation on Twitter last week.

"Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know," he tweeted.

Brees could reportedly land at FOX.

"Drew Brees is a possibility for Fox Sports at the No. 2 spot. If Brees wants to have a big NFL broadcasting career, this is probably going to be his best -- maybe last -- chance to do it. Fox will not break the bank for him, but the opportunity will be there," Andrew Marchand reports.

The No. 2 job at FOX could be a nice landing spot for Brees.

"The issue is, and this happens in a ton of industries, is that it was handed to him. He didn't earn it. Even now the #2 spot? Darryl Johnston and others have been at it for years working their way up and now Greg Olson and Drew Brees are top 2? Burkhardt>Albert at 1 is bad too," one fan tweeted.

"This strange industry, I tell you. He just was not good at NBC last year," another fan added.

"He was at best, 'just another guy,'" one fan added.

Brees might not have been very good last season, but it was his first year. Perhaps he'll show improvement in Year 2 - at FOX or elsewhere.