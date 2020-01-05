Drew Brees Not Commenting On His Future After Loss To Vikings

Before today’s playoff game, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport had a pretty definitive report on Drew Brees’ future. Whether or not the Saints won the Super Bowl, Brees plans to return and play for the franchise next year.

Like Tom Brady, Brees’ contract expires at season’s end. Based on what Ian Rapoport said, it doesn’t sound like there’s any real chance of a divorce in the Brees situation, as there is in Brady’s.

After today’s game, the New Orleans Saints quarterback wasn’t ready to show his hand. The Saints lost a heartbreaker in overtime to their playoff nemesis Minnesota Vikings, 26-20.

It was a rough night for Brees, who was just 26-of-33 for 208 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He averaged just 6.3 yards per attempt, and didn’t have a completion over 20 yards.

Rather than commit to the team for next year, Brees denied to reveal any specifics.

“I’m not making any comments on that. I’ve told you this for the last couple years, I’ve always just taken it one year at a time, and reevaluate each offseason, and find the things I want to get better at, and move on.”

The clip, via CBS Sports HQ:

“I’ve always just taken it one year at a time.” Drew Brees addresses questions about his future.https://t.co/CnNDLTtJSI pic.twitter.com/bdCNwIjGDF — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 5, 2020

That certainly doesn’t sound like someone who will step away from the game, and there hasn’t been much speculation that Drew Brees could move on. The team did look very good with Teddy Bridgewater in, during Brees’ thumb injury, and may have a decision to make there.

All indications are that Brees will return for 2020, but overall this is shaping up to be a wild offseason, especially at the quarterback position.

[CBS Sports HQ]