Drew Brees Is Done At NBC: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 08: Two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history Drew Brees (9) of the Saints and Tom Brady (12) of the Buccaneers share a few words of encouragement after the regular season game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 08, 2020 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Drew Brees is currently without a television home.

The New Orleans Saints legend retired following the 2020 season. He quickly pivoted to a career in television, joining NBC for the 2021 football season.

However, Brees' time at NBC will be short-lived.

According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Brees is out at NBC following just one season of work with the network.

While it's rare to see a broadcaster depart after just one season, this isn't too surprising.

Brees didn't receive very good reviews for his time on the air and there isn't a natural on-air fit for the former NFL quarterback.

"The decision seemed mutual as Brees preferred doing games over the “Football Night in America” studio show, and NBC didn’t have many NFL games to offer him. NBC soured on Brees’ potential after originally believing he could develop into the heir apparent to Cris Collinsworth on “Sunday Night Football” games," Marchand reported.

Fans aren't surprised.

"He stunk, and Brady will be the exact same style of stinky," one fan predicted.

"Saints’ Quarterback coach one day would be epic," another fan suggested.

"Wasn't that great," another fan admitted.

Perhaps Brees will fare better on another network.

Places like FOX and Amazon could be potential landing spots for the longtime NFL quarterback.