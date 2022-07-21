Drew Brees Makes Significant Post-NFL Announcement

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Drew Brees stands on the sideline during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Drew Brees may be retired from the NFL, but that isn't stopping him from getting involved in other sports.

The former New Orleans Saints quarterback is getting involved in the pickleball community.

Brees announced this Thursday that he's the newest co-owner for Mad Drops Pickleball Club, which is a member of Major League Pickleball.

"I’m stoked to be the newest team co-owner for Mad Drops Pickleball Club in Major League Pickleball! Our 12 team co-ed league represents an incredibly competitive & exciting brand of Pickleball. Tune in as MDPC makes a run at the championship at our next MLP even in Newport Beach on August 5-7! So many great things ahead with MLP! See u there! @maddropspc @majorleaguepb," he said on Instagram.

Take a look.

Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, thanks to its solid blend of co-ed competition.

Here's what the official Major League Pickleball site has to say about the events its holding in 2022:

Major League Pickleball is the premier Pro Pickleball league and the leading provider of Pickleball content. Our National 3-Day Team Events will be in Austin Texas, Newport Beach California, and Columbus Ohio in 2022. Tune in to our livestream or catch the broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

Brees clearly recognizes pickleball is going to be a major sport here shortly. He's getting in before it grows more in popularity - a smart move by the NFL quarterback.