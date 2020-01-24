The Spun

Drew Brees Issues Update On His Future With The Saints

Drew Brees celebrates his 540th touchdown pass.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 16: Quarterback Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates his 540th career touchdown pass, for the most in league history, in the third quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes Benz Superdome on December 16, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Despite ending the past three seasons in heartbreak, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees might not be ready to announce his retirement. At 41 years old, the future Hall of Famer could want one last shot at another Super Bowl.

Brees is currently spending this week at the Pro Bowl in Orlando. Earlier this week, his kids had the chance to play football with Lamar Jackson.

While there are still two months away until free agency officially begins in the NFL, it sounds like the Saints want Brees back for another season. The question remains as to whether or not he’s up for the challenge.

If Brees returns for his 20th season in the league, he’s made it clear that he’ll only play for New Orleans.

“I have never been in the situation where I was mulling over the thought of [returning],” Brees told NFL Network reporter Jane Slater. “To me, each one of these contracts, I don’t know how many it’s been with the Saints, I’ve played with them 14 years, it’s not a matter of if it gets done, it’s when. At this stage of my career, it’s not a given that I’m coming back every year, but when that time comes, I’ll always be a Saint.”

Here’s the interview featuring Brees:

Drew Brees missed five games this season due to a thumb injury. And yet, the veteran gunslinger threw for 2,979 yards and 27 touchdowns.

It would be somewhat of a surprise if Brees doesn’t return to the Saints next season. That being said, he still wants to take time off before making a decision.

