Drew Brees Issues Update On His Future With The Saints

Despite ending the past three seasons in heartbreak, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees might not be ready to announce his retirement. At 41 years old, the future Hall of Famer could want one last shot at another Super Bowl.

Brees is currently spending this week at the Pro Bowl in Orlando. Earlier this week, his kids had the chance to play football with Lamar Jackson.

While there are still two months away until free agency officially begins in the NFL, it sounds like the Saints want Brees back for another season. The question remains as to whether or not he’s up for the challenge.

If Brees returns for his 20th season in the league, he’s made it clear that he’ll only play for New Orleans.

“I have never been in the situation where I was mulling over the thought of [returning],” Brees told NFL Network reporter Jane Slater. “To me, each one of these contracts, I don’t know how many it’s been with the Saints, I’ve played with them 14 years, it’s not a matter of if it gets done, it’s when. At this stage of my career, it’s not a given that I’m coming back every year, but when that time comes, I’ll always be a Saint.”

Here’s the interview featuring Brees:

"That day comes for all of us" #Saints QB Drew Brees on Eli Manning's retirement and his thoughts on his own future and getting over a 3rd postseason heartbreak pic.twitter.com/Q9vzJf0Fme — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 23, 2020

Drew Brees missed five games this season due to a thumb injury. And yet, the veteran gunslinger threw for 2,979 yards and 27 touchdowns.

It would be somewhat of a surprise if Brees doesn’t return to the Saints next season. That being said, he still wants to take time off before making a decision.

