In just a few days, Tom Brady will make his return to New England for a battle against his former team: the Patriots.

While his return will be the biggest storyline of the day, there is another equally important moment that will happen. Brady needs just 68 yards to break Drew Brees’ NFL career passing yardage record of 80,358 yards.

Brees, who retired after the 2020 season, isn’t too hung up on his record going away. “I’m a firm believer that records are meant to be broken,” the longtime New Orleans Saints quarterback said.

In fact, Brees is hoping Brady breaks the record on his very first throw.

Here’s what Brees said, via ESPN:

“I’d be all for Brady just launching the first play of the game, just go ahead and get it out of the way,” Brees said, laughing. “You said he needs, what? Sixty-eight yards? Let’s have New England kick it in the end zone, start at the 25 and have him launch one to Mike Evans and let’s just be done with it.

Brees knows those 68 yards won’t be difficult to come by for Brady.

“There’s no doubt I think that’s gonna get knocked down pretty quick,” Brees said. “I can’t think of a guy who has invested more into his career and his preparation and kind of what he’s meant for the game.”

Brees set his own record in thrilling fashion. He launched a 62-yard touchdown pass to Saints wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith. With that pass, he eclipsed Peyton Manning’s passing record.

In just a few days, the record won’t be his anymore. But that’s okay with him.

Tampa Bay and New England kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday night.